Where the Living is Easy

Experience the perfect blend of style, space, privacy, easy living, and work-life flexibility when you take a look at this custom estate for sale at Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert.

Built in 2007 and covering just over 6,000 square feet, the home offers an open floor plan makes it easy for the family to move about easily while also providing private spaces for those working from home. Four bedrooms and 4.5 baths reflect the high-end quality craftsmanship and unsurpassed attention to detail.

The flow is effortless between two master suites, an additional bedroom/office suite, a roomy detached casita, a gourmet kitchen, a spacious and comfortable media room, and a beautifully landscaped open internal courtyard.

The great rooms feature floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors that open to an expansive covered outdoor living area with wood-burning fireplace, TV, and built-in barbecue island – all overlooking the pool, spa, and waterfall toward panoramic mountain and down-valley views.

Compared with other elevated Ironwood properties that lose their sunlight and are covered in mountain shade by mid-afternoon, this quiet and peaceful estate enjoys full sunlight from morning to evening.

Listing price: $2,591,000

73136 Crosby Lane

Ironwood Country Club, Palm Desert

Keith Blomgren

Broker Associate

Blomgren & Blomgren

Desert Luxury Real Estate

Bennion Deville Homes

74910 Highway 111

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-333-3350

keith@keithblomgren.com

bruceblomgren.com