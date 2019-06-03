On the Verge of a Breakthrough

The Israel Cancer Research Fund held their spring luncheon at Aqua California Bistro in Rancho Mirage. Gloria Gutman and Atma Weisman chaired the uplifting, informative, and positive event by presenting the first Thriver’s award to Debbie Green Miller, a cancer survivor. Dr. Steve Rosen, chief scientific officer and provost at City of Hope Hospital gave the keynote speech, which discussed the innovative and successful cancer treatments that are putting the City of Hope at the forefront of curing many forms of the disease.

Event sponsors were Diane and Harold Gershowitz, The Sadie and Norman Lee Foundation, Yvonne and Steve Maloney, Barbara Rudolph, and Anne Silverstein.

Honoree Green asked that the name of the award be changed to the Barbara Keller Thriver Award in memory of Barbara Keller, a supporter and founding member of the ICRF Coachella Valley.

ICRF supports cancer research in Israel for the benefit of humankind and collaborates with institutions in North America, making it possible for scientists to study the latest genetic and environmental cancer data.