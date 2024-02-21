Istituto Marangoni Miami Joins Fashion Week El Paseo Lineup

To see what’s next in the sartorial sphere, look no further than Istituto Marangoni Miami, the fashion school that’s radically embracing innovation.

Founded in Milan in 1935, this leading university now has locations all over the world. Its most recently opened outpost, Istituto Marangoni Miami, harnesses the spirit and energy of the dynamic South Florida city while nurturing the next generation of designers and industry creatives.

Now poised to make Miami the next fashion hub, the institution takes a cutting-edge approach to fashion alongside guidance from distinguished instructors. Each program is rooted in the Italian tradition of craftsmanship, encouraging students along their creative and entrepreneurial paths.

Twelve Istituto Marangoni Miami student designers will present their debut collections during Fashion Week El Paseo.

03.20

Istituto Marangoni Miami

7 p.m. Cocktail Reception

8 p.m. Fashion Show

Give back

Through the Bobbi Lampros “Giving Back” program, this show offers an opportunity to support and learn more about the DAP Health, an advocacy-based healthcare center in Palm Springs that provides medical and mental health services for more than 10,000 patients.