Remarkable Retreat

Immerse yourself in this pool-sized spa at this home for sale at Toscana Country Club.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY TOSCANA COUNTRY CLUB
You are never far from the water when you walk into this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home for sale at Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells.
Start with a sizable lap pool with water features in the courtyard delivers a sunny sanctuary for leisure or a brisk workout from the comfort of your home.
With stunning views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, the pool-sized spa in the backyard with waterfall grants relaxing room for entertaining guests.
Covering nearly 3,000-square feet, this Early California home has custom built-ins with recessed LED lighting — both in the great room and master bedroom — two sets of floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, and the light and bright colors are just a handful of finishes that make this stylishly contemporary.
The lap pool comes with water features.
The gourmet kitchen features expansive granite countertop space with breakfast bar and separate island, as well as cabinet panel-matched refrigerator and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.
Escape to the master bedroom with luxurious en-suite bath showcasing a large soaking tub, while guests can retire to either of the guest rooms, each with their own en-suite.
Contact the Sales Center at 760-772-7000 to tour this home or stop by to view the seven beautifully decorated Show Homes open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the virtual models and available properties online to find our current selection of homes and homesites.
Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,380,000 to over $5 million. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.
Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres is Toscana Country Club. Developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company, Toscana combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley’s distinctive ‘California casual’ vibe. Toscana’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more.
But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart. Members enjoy 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf, the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Il Forno for fine dining, Il Caffè - a coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club with resort pool, tennis, pickleball, bocce and the luxurious Spa Bella Vita.
The Club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and Spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the Club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available.
Toscana Country Club
76-009 Via Club Villa
Indians Wells, CA 92210
760-404-1444
toscanacc.com
