Remarkable Retreat

You are never far from the water when you walk into this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home for sale at Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells.

Start with a sizable lap pool with water features in the courtyard delivers a sunny sanctuary for leisure or a brisk workout from the comfort of your home.

With stunning views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, the pool-sized spa in the backyard with waterfall grants relaxing room for entertaining guests.

Covering nearly 3,000-square feet, this Early California home has custom built-ins with recessed LED lighting — both in the great room and master bedroom — two sets of floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, and the light and bright colors are just a handful of finishes that make this stylishly contemporary.