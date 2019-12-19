“Quality First” on Display

A “Quality First” approach is the key to the enduring success of the Kaiser Restaurant Group. That philosophy is always on full display when it comes to their cuisine — as well as their guest service experience — at acclaimed local favorites Kaiser Grille Palm Springs, Kaiser Grille Palm Desert, and Jackalope Ranch in Indio.

All of the restaurants are decorated simply, tastefully, and elegantly — making them go-to venues for every kind of special occasion: weddings, anniversaries, company events, birthdays, and virtually any other significant life celebration. A quality-first attitude also applies to creating these truly memorable moments for their guests. That’s why special care and consideration has been given to meticulously planned group spaces where diners can host elaborate, worry-free parties and focus their attention on simply enjoying an extraordinary occasion with their family, friends, or colleagues.

The restaurants’ hormone and antibiotic-free meats, fish, and fowl – all humanely and sustainably raised – are procured under very precise specifications. Their steaks and chops are aged and cut in-house, while the fish is purchased fresh, whole, and is strictly wild, premium, sustainable, or farmed to the highest standards. The spice rubs for steaks, seafood, barbecue ribs, chicken, brisket, and pork, are hand blended in-house specifically for the dish being served. Everything is prepared from scratch, nothing—including stocks, sauces, and dressings—is prepackaged or pre-prepped. This is all an integral part of the restaurant group’s belief that quality doesn’t cost, quality pays.