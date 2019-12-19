“Quality First” on Display

A “Quality First” approach is the key to the enduring success of the Kaiser Restaurant Group. That philosophy is always on full display when it comes to their cuisine — as well as their guest service experience — at acclaimed local favorites Kaiser Grille Palm Springs, Kaiser Grille Palm Desert, and Jackalope Ranch in Indio.
All of the restaurants are decorated simply, tastefully, and elegantly — making them go-to venues for every kind of special occasion: weddings, anniversaries, company events, birthdays, and virtually any other significant life celebration. A quality-first attitude also applies to creating these truly memorable moments for their guests. That’s why special care and consideration has been given to meticulously planned group spaces where diners can host elaborate, worry-free parties and focus their attention on simply enjoying an extraordinary occasion with their family, friends, or colleagues.
The restaurants’ hormone and antibiotic-free meats, fish, and fowl – all humanely and sustainably raised – are procured under very precise specifications. Their steaks and chops are aged and cut in-house, while the fish is purchased fresh, whole, and is strictly wild, premium, sustainable, or farmed to the highest standards. The spice rubs for steaks, seafood, barbecue ribs, chicken, brisket, and pork, are hand blended in-house specifically for the dish being served. Everything is prepared from scratch, nothing—including stocks, sauces, and dressings—is prepackaged or pre-prepped. This is all an integral part of the restaurant group’s belief that quality doesn’t cost, quality pays.
This attention to detail and customization dictates the restaurants’ inclusive menus as well. Each menu is personally curated and customized by the full-time group services and event team of planners, chefs, and management. Temptations include a large variety of meat, fish, and fowl so that guests are not limited in their choices — and everything will be cooked and served fresh.
Plentiful options abound not just among the myriad menu options for your group event or holiday party—they also extend to your choice of venue. At Jackalope Ranch, for example, its sprawling 6.5 acres affords a multitude of unique dining and reception possibilities.
Jackalope Ranch’s Callender Room seats up to three dozen guests in total privacy and boasts an impressive, stone fireplace.
Lucky's Patio , which sits adjacent to Lucky's Lawn, is where guests can mingle amid beautiful landscaping and waterfalls. The patio seats as many as 60 guests for an intimate lunch or dinner under the stars.
If you’re looking for a wonderful, self-contained dining room with features like a private wine cellar, large stone fireplace, and a full-service wet bar, The Lodge has it all—plus its own private porte-cochère. Beautifully appointed with a Southern-California-ranch motif, the room is perfect for groups up to 64 guests. Multiple double doors open to the Lodge Patio whose ambiance exemplifies the desert’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The Lodge Patio itself can accommodate an additional 120 guests and, like The Lodge, it has a charming, stone fireplace. Strings of lights hung under tree canopies and pergolas twinkle at night and enliven the patio’s truly magical aura. Together, The Lodge and Lodge Patio provide numerous options, including seated dinners for up to 220 guests, a cocktail reception indoors with dinner outdoors (or vice versa), and a DJ or live music.
And when it comes to live music, Jackalope Ranch is the place to be. The restaurant has hosted performances by well-known musicians, such as Phil Vassar, John Pardi, Maren Morris, Tucker Beathard, Maddie & Tae, Steve Moakler, Brett Young, and The Band Perry.
If you’re seeking an elegant and elite dining experience, look no further than Chop House’s Appaloosa Room. Its high ceiling — with tones of citrine and turquoise—is the perfect setting for up to 88 guests. Beautiful equine artworks adorn the walls and there are large private booths, along with open seating in the center of the room. The capacity can be expanded out to the cozy Fireside Patio — an intimate setting with a stone fireplace that holds an additional 26 people.
Around the corner, the Lakeside Patio overlooks citrus trees, rosebushes, a stream, and magnificent bronze sculptures. Lakeside will comfortably seat 60 guests, or host beautiful receptions for up to 90 guests without seating.
Chop House’s Appaloosa Room. Its high ceiling is the perfect setting for up to 88 guests.
Rounding out your Jackalope party options, the Grove Lawn is surrounded by fragrant citrus trees, matured date palms, and has a private entrance accessible through stunning, stone archways. Lights strewn between majestic date palms twinkle above the adjacent lawn where the Upper Grove is elevated, making it the ideal spot for concerts, wedding ceremonies, and speaking engagements. The Grove can comfortably seat 1,000 guests at round tables. And like all the dining and party spaces at Jackalope, events here can range from the fun to the formal and are limited only by your imagination.
The event opportunities also abound at Kaiser Grille Palm Springs. The restaurant’s warm, modern interiors have been beautifully updated with charcoal marble tile walls. Outdoors, there are two amazing patios that place you front-and-center on Palm Canyon Drive. These patios — which seat over 100 guests —are slightly elevated above the sidewalk and street, which simultaneously insulates diners from traffic while providing an optimal perch for people watching and observing the bustling scene.
Kaiser Grille in Palm Springs has a gorgeous walnut slab community table that seats 20 guests and is available for private parties.
Kaiser Grille Palm Springs’ warm, modern interiors have been beautifully updated with charcoal marble tile walls.
Indoors, there’s a gorgeous walnut slab community table that seats 20 guests and is available for private parties (lunch and dinner). At the front of the restaurant, the main dining room sits directly across from the bar — the ultimate option for hosting lively celebrations for up to 74 people.
If you’re in the mood for something a bit more subdued, intimate, and quiet, the rear dining room has a bird’s eye view into a showcase exhibition kitchen. A boardroom and rear patio are adjacent to this space, allowing for nearly triple the seating if all three spaces are combined. There’s also the flexibility to host cocktail receptions on the rear patio and then transition guests into the boardroom for a special seated private dinner.
Like all the fine establishments in the Kaiser Restaurant Group, the food at Kaiser Grillle is of the highest quality. Aptly dubbed “fresh California Mediterranean,” the menu features steaks, chops, fish, paella, roasted meats, pizzas cooked in a wood-burning oven, and pasta. All pastas are either made fresh in-house or are the finest brands available from Italy and artisan producers. There’s also a broad, California-based wine list, plus cocktails created by bartenders who are experts at their craft.
In addition, Kaiser Grill Palm Springs has the ability to tailor and customize their menus. The full-time event department’s sole mission is to plan and execute flawless private parties. No detail or request is too large or too small — and the service will be warm, professional, guest-oriented, and knowledgeable. Details matter, and the restaurant’s staff embraces that notion and strives to ensure that every facet of your experience will be unforgettable. Simply said, at Kaiser Restaurant Group, quality is an everyday passion.
Jackalope Ranch
80400 Highway 111
Indio, CA 92201
760-342=1999
jackaloperanch.com
Kaiser Grille – Palm Springs
205 S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-323-1003
kaisergrille.com