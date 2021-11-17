Glass Ceiling Breaker

The first female director to win the Palme D’Or and one of only seven women ever to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar, Jane Campion has another accolade to add after she was honored with the Director of the Year Award for her work on the film, The Power of the Dog, by the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The Film Awards will take place in-person on Jan. 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 17. The event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.

“Jane Campion has once again created a cinematic masterpiece with her latest film The Power of the Dog. This pyschological drama set against a Western backdrop, brings to life Thomas Savage’s novel with stellar work from an ensemble cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.