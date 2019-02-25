The multi-hyphenate is a force of nature. She’s an actress with two Oscars, three Golden Globes, recipient of the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award (among others); she’s a television and film producer, author of seven books, has countless film credits, and her Jane Fonda’s Workout video remains the top grossing VHS home video of all time.

She recently appeared at the Richards Center for the Arts as part of the Palm Springs Speaks series by the Friends of the Palm Springs Public Library and the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The audience’s anticipation to hear and see this show business legend and social activist was palpable. She received a standing ovation even before she uttered her first words.

Good posture and attitude are the two most important tools in healthy aging, according to actress Jane Fonda. She should know. At 81 she says, “I have never been happier.”

A packed house greeted Jane Fonda at Palm Springs High School’s Richards Center for the Arts.

The Road to Empowerment

She came prepared to make a spirited case for the power of reinvention and offered an inspiring meditation on aging. Who better than Fonda to be the poster child for both? She has the physique of a 20-something. Even the challenge of aging brings out her self-deprecating humor. As she looked down at her notes, she joked: “I’m losing my eyesight but I’m getting my insight!”

But she deals with painful and thorny issues in her own life with aplomb and a sense of humor.

“December 20, 1996 was the most important day of my life. Suddenly it hit me ‘Tomorrow I’m going to be 59! This is my third act.’” And so with her 60th birthday looming, she began what she calls a “life review.”

Taking stock of her life brought the realization and pain of knowing that moving forward to make the third phase of her life meaningful, meant she had to move on from Ted Turner, her husband at the time. They divorced in 2001 after 20 years together. “It took me two years to do that.”

She also realized that up to that point in her life, she had been influenced and defined by everyone else which left her with feelings of inadequacy and unworthy of love. She alluded to the difficult relationship she had with her father, Henry Fonda, and the lack of love she felt from her mother, Frances. Fonda later learned her mother had been abused as a child and with that she was able to understand why her mother was so distant.