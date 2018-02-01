Jason Kowalski Opening at J. Willott Gallery, Jan. 6, 2018

J. Willott Gallery presented a compelling and stimulating show featuring Jason Kowalski at their beautiful gallery on El Paseo on Jan. 6.

About his work, Kowalski is quoted as saying, “New things that have fresh coats of paint and clean lines command our visual awareness. Things that have been used and worn out are often naively labeled unattractive. My work is both a statement of the effect of time on a location, as well as a vehicle to arouse attention to things that are often forgotten. Growing up in the Midwest I was constantly surrounded by things that deteriorated over the natural course of time. Human nature dictates that we ignore or look past such blemishes. Using different types of paint and mixed media, I hope to bring awareness to the forgotten beauty of those locations by creating a body of work that stimulates memories one has about the places I paint. Ultimately, my goal is to create art that somehow brings this unique and quickly departing beauty back to social awareness.”

Opened in 2007, J. Willott Gallery has brought internationally accomplished artists to the desert. The gallery built a 5000-square foot contemporary art space in 2016 within walking distance of its original location. The space has 22 foot-high ceilings, glass concrete floors, and distinct lighting.

J. Willott Gallery

73300 El Paseo

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-568-3180

jwillott.com