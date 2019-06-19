Is the prep for a gay character versus a straight character different?

No. This was a harder character for me to do, because I wanted him to be very simple. I didn’t want a lot of extra movement, I wanted a quiet somebody that couldn’t speak. Like someone had their hands around my neck the whole time. That’s the way I sort of played it. I heightened my voice, my voice in the film is higher than my voice usually is.

Why did you do that?

I worked on lowering my voice a lot for the last 10 years, for different things, because when I was younger I was so scared all the time. I think that’s why my voice, because I was always afraid that someone was going to fire me.

For being gay.

They don’t like gay people getting uppity. People don’t like you, you got to take a joke, especially in the comedy world. You have to be able to take all the stuff that’s dished out to you, and when you fight back, some of them they don’t like it. In the comedy world, the stand up comedy world, it’s very different that the acting world.

How will people be able to relate to Hank, gay or straight?

I think the idea of men being in a long term relationship and whether the relationship is going to be open or not, is really a big thing for us, and it’s not a problem, but it’s a piece of the fabric of who we are as men, that doesn’t happen in straight relationships in the same way, because they basically just cheat on each other. We don’t do that most of the time. Most of the time we’ll say, ‘Hey, we want this to happen.’ And a lot of the time people don’t agree. That’s what happens in this film. So it’s like what happens when people get older, and we’re not as good looking as we used to be, or we’re not as young as we used to be. It’s the same with straight men, wanting to trade you in for a younger model. That happens with men all the time, straight or gay. The idea of how that all works. Some people go through that and they stay together.

Do you see a spillover from what you do as a comedian to help you as an actor?

It’s interesting, so most people would think it would spill over, but when they see you do comedy and go, ‘Oh, this guy would be great for this.’ But most people don’t do that, because they see you as a gay person now, a funny gay guy, you know powerful in that way, and I don’t play many of those parts because there aren’t many of those parts to play. That’s what I loved about this film is because I got hired because I was a good actor, not because I was the right type. Not because that’s who I was. So, in stand up right now is a place for me to have fun and make money but it isn’t really, it doesn’t often get me parts.

The title of your book, what does Making it to the Middle mean?

I think now it means my success. I didn’t get an Oscar nomination, but I got to play an incredibly big supporting role in Birth of a Nation, eight scenes. I don’t even know how to tell you what an extraordinary experience that film is. Every time I think about it I get emotional. Just the idea to be in a film, to have a great part, to have a part not been cut. To be a part of a story that I so believed in. To have people come to a movie theater and see a film with a different point of view then they’re used to seeing something.

