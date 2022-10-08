The Good Bad Guy

If you don’t recognize Jasper Cole’s name, you’ll likely admit his face and menacing screen presence are unforgettable. He’s gained a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most reliable go-to bad guys. Although the actor has more than 100 credits ranging from American Horror Story to Westworld on his resume, he’s probably best known for his turn as Val Kilmer’s sinister sidekick in the 2010 comedy MacGruber.

This summer, that could change. Cole has three notable projects hitting the big and small screens: his return for the fourth season of The Family Business, a hit BET series about a family living a double life; the recently released, intense survival thriller Fall; and a change-of-pace role in the dark comedy series Kombucha Cure, which premieres this fall on Amazon Prime.

Cole, who has been a Palm Springs resident for almost two decades, lives in the Little Tuscany neighborhood with his husband, Dennis, and hosts an engaging podcast called One on One with Jasper Cole.