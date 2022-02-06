The Illusionist

After a flurry of prestigious design magazines published his first project, a small apartment in Portugal, Javier Echenique felt bolstered to move from a director position in marketing into interior design. “It has been an amazing 20 years,” Echenique says. While building a portfolio of residential and commercial projects spanning cities and countries, he has connected with clients who “understand me as a creator and have given me the freedom necessary to get inspired.”

Echenique says he has learned “how to generate the wow factor” and that designers often become psychologists. “I have also come to understand something so simple yet so quintessential for succeeding as a decorator: that attention can be drawn to a particular object or corner making less-favored areas disappear from view,” Echenique shares. “A good designer is like a great illusionist.” How does he do it?

“By properly utilizing color, textures, and lighting, spaces can appear much larger and more spacious,” he says. Thus, a hefty budget is not a prerequisite for a welcoming environment, assuming clients can let go of the extraneous. “More than a decorator, I see myself as de-curator.”