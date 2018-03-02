There’s no name more associated with high-quality American cuisine than James Beard, the cookbook author, TV personality, and teacher with an encyclopedic knowledge of all things edible. His foundation, established in 1986, administers high-profile annual food industry awards, oversees scholarships and grants for culinary students, and maintains the historic James Beard House in New York’s Greenwich Village, among other functions.
Friday, March 23
The James Beard Gourmet
Four-Course Luncheon
11:30 a.m.–2 p.m.
$150 Reserved
$125 General
Each year, Palm Desert Food & Wine hosts the James Beard Gourmet Four-Course Luncheon, featuring the offerings of leading American chefs. On the lineup for 2018: Laura Werlin, the James Beard Award–winning author of six books on cheese; Richard Blais, chef, restaurateur, and James Beard–nominated author; Fabio Viviani, chef, restaurateur, author, and Top Chef fan favorite; and Zac Young, one of the nation’s leading pastry chefs.
A portion of the proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the Friends of the James Beard Foundation and Coachella Valley’s FIND Food Bank.
what’s for lunch?
A great lineup from stellar chefs.*
First course
Laura Werlin’s pairing of three cheeses and two wines.
Second course
Richard Blais’ lobster rolls with green garlic goddess dressing.
Third course
Fabio Viviani’s braised short rib with yuzu and sea urchin gremolata and finger-lime caviar.
Fourth course
Zac Young’s “molten” carrot cake.
*Menu subject to change.
For tickets and information about Palm Desert Food + Wine, visit palmdesertfoodandwine.com.