Each year, Palm Desert Food & Wine hosts the James Beard Gourmet Four-Course Luncheon, featuring the offerings of leading American chefs. On the lineup for 2018: Laura Werlin, the James Beard Award–winning author of six books on cheese; Richard Blais, chef, restaurateur, and James Beard–nominated author; Fabio Viviani, chef, restaurateur, author, and Top Chef fan favorite; and Zac Young, one of the nation’s leading pastry chefs.

A portion of the proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the Friends of the James Beard Foundation and Coachella Valley’s FIND Food Bank.

what’s for lunch?

A great lineup from stellar chefs.*

First course

Laura Werlin’s pairing of three cheeses and two wines.

Second course

Richard Blais’ lobster rolls with green garlic goddess dressing.

Third course

Fabio Viviani’s braised short rib with yuzu and sea urchin gremolata and finger-lime caviar.

Fourth course

Zac Young’s “molten” carrot cake.

*Menu subject to change.

For tickets and information about Palm Desert Food + Wine, visit palmdesertfoodandwine.com.