On the Road Again

Five years ago, I traveled to Tanzania to join a dozen humanitarians in climbing 19,341-foot Mount Kilimanjaro as a fundraising effort for Lifewater International’s water, sanitation, and hygiene education projects in impoverished villages in neighboring Ethiopia.

After the climb, I visited remote communities in Ethiopia where Lifewater is doing its work and spoke with villagers who told me how the programs reduce the incidence of waterborne diseases, the leading killer of children under 5 in Ethiopia and other impoverished countries.

I joined another Lifewater fundraising challenge last January, bicycling more than 200 miles across southern Cambodia to raise money for its critical projects in Cambodia’s remote Svay Leu District. While I’ve always hiked, I’d never cycled very far. I worried if my 58-year-old legs would handle a week’s worth of long-distance rides across the bumpy dirt roads of rural Cambodia in sweltering tropical heat.