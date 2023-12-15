Jeffery Siegel’s McCallum Theatre Series Pairs Music With Stories

At some point during his career as a piano soloist performing with world-famous orchestras, Jeffrey Siegel found time to create his enduring hit Keyboard Conversations program. He was inspired by Leonard Bernstein’s televised Young People’s Concerts, which captivated him as a young man in the 1960s. “He was really my inspiration,” Siegel says. “His great joy in life was to make everybody else love music and have the enrichment in their lives from music that he did.”

For more 30 years, Siegel has set out to do the same, cultivating loyal audiences in major U.S. cities including New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. Yet somehow, he always manages to wend his way to the Coachella Valley. “I consider the McCallum to be a special stop on my itinerary,” he says. “The audience there is particularly appreciative. They ask wonderful questions and listen with rapt attention … plus they laugh at my jokes.”