Fresh from graduating the Culinary Academy in San Francisco, Jason Niederkorn earned his first taste of culinary greatness in the 1990s when he was hired to work under Chef Jeremiah Tower at the Star Restaurant.
The duo worked together to further cultivate what Tower had originally created, known today as “California Cuisine,” and later a major figure in creating “New American Cuisine.”
Greater Palm Springs food enthusiasts will be the lucky recipients of their collaborative efforts again when Tower comes to The Pink Cabana inside the Sand Hotel in Indian Wells on Sept. 15 to help Niederkorn create the “Cabana Under the Stars” dinner experience.
“One of the great highlights of my career is the time I spent working alongside Chef Tower,” Niederkorn says, “and to partner with him on this incredible menu is an amazing opportunity. It will be an evening to remember.”
The evening will feature a cocktail hour with canapés and apéritifs, a six-course menu, and thoughtful wine pairings. This dinner will highlight the chefs’ imaginative creations like filet mignon and buttered lobster, foie gras agnolotti with black truffle broth, and ending with an almond cake baked Alaska with passion fruit meringue and peach ice cream. The menu will be accompanied by a curated wine and cocktail pairing from The Pink Cabana’s food and beverage director and sommelier, Molly B. Casey, featuring Mezcal shooters of mint, cucumber, and jalapeno.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
Chef Jason Nierderkorn
Tower is considered one of the most prolific chefs in contemporary American cuisine. In addition to Stars, he was also executive chef at Chez Panisse in Berkeley. He has appeared as the subject in the late Anthony Bourdain’s documentary The Last Magnificent and has won the prestigious award from the James Beard Foundation for “Outstanding Chef of the Year” in America and “Best Regional Chef” for California. He is also an award-winning cookbook author for Jeremiah Tower’s New American Classics; his latest release is The Flavors of Taste.
“Cabana Under That Stars,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at The Pink Cabana, 44985 Province Way, Indian Wells. 760-321-3771; sandshotelandspa.com/dining-bar/. Tickets are $260 per person including wine and beverage pairings. Seats are limited and advanced purchase is required.