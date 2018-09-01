Fresh from graduating the Culinary Academy in San Francisco, Jason Niederkorn earned his first taste of culinary greatness in the 1990s when he was hired to work under Chef Jeremiah Tower at the Star Restaurant.

The duo worked together to further cultivate what Tower had originally created, known today as “California Cuisine,” and later a major figure in creating “New American Cuisine.”

Greater Palm Springs food enthusiasts will be the lucky recipients of their collaborative efforts again when Tower comes to The Pink Cabana inside the Sand Hotel in Indian Wells on Sept. 15 to help Niederkorn create the “Cabana Under the Stars” dinner experience.