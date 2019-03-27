“I pretended as if I were recording 45s like the old days,” he says of the album’s style. “I only had to come up two or three at a time and that way and I didn’t have the pressure of having to come up with 15 new songs together. I did it for fun.”

The creative result smacks of music you might have loved hearing played on a jukebox. The work features Vaughan’s team: George Rains, Billy Pitman, Ronnie James, Mike Flanigan, Doug James, Greg Piccolo, Al Gomez, Kaz Kazonoff, T. Jarred Bonata, John Mills, and Randy Zimmerman. Guest vocalists Georgia Bramhall and Emily Gimble are also in the mix.

But no two works are the same and Vaughan is adamant that he has to keep evolving.

“I try to think that I am an artist,” he says of his creative process, “meaning that I have a canvas and some paint. “We’re talking philosophy here … but I just pretend that I am going to paint a picture and ask myself what do I want to see. That way, it feels like art instead of a job. I really don’t have a ‘job.’ I play guitars for fun.”