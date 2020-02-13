Collecting and Sharing Art is His Life

“The honor of being chosen, when they called, I was flattered. I’ve been fortunate. I’ve been recognized often, but to be in the footsteps of Lynn Galen, Donna McMillan, my mother, others, is a real treat because I have such respect for them,” says Schnitzer.

Raised in Portland, Oregon, by a working class mother and father in the real estate business, they also influenced him in the ways of philanthropy by attending charity events.When it comes to art, much of his influence as a passionate collector springs from his mother, Arlene.

Arlene Schnitzer attended the Portland Art Museum, now called Pacific Northwest College of Art, and would come home with canvases, pastels, and oil paint. In her third year of art school, Arlene opened The Fountain Gallery in 1961 — the very first contemporary art gallery in Portland. After 25 years, she decided to retire and turned the gallery over to an assistant. It continues today as the Russo Lee Gallery.

At the age of 14, Jordan Schnitzer bought his first art piece by a Portland painter, Louis Bunce, from his mother’s art gallery. It cost him $60 with the family discount that he paid off in $5 monthly increments.

“My first love is art of the Northwest,” says Schnitzer. “I was on the board of the Portland Art Museum at the time [my mother turned over] the gallery … I remember feeling, looking back, emotionally a bit adrift in terms of the art side because the gallery had been such an important part of my life.”

In the 1990s his parents established The Harold and Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation and the CommuniCare program, a unique, educational youth-focused, grant-making program. Students enter into a long-term program evaluation and taught process and how to make investment and financial decisions.