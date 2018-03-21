More than 70 area school children were introduced to the life and work of iconic pop artist Andy Warhol at the first of four “Warhol In The Park” community educational events March 18.

The students gathered at the Fashion Week El Paseo Garden area at the Gardens on El Paseo where they learned about Warhol’s art career from Old Town Artisan Studios senior instructor Stefania Ford, and enjoyed an afternoon of painting their own Warhol-inspired artworks.

The student’s paintings were placed on public display throughout the day and evening during Fashion Week El Paseo trunk and runway shows. Each student was invited to the evening’s Le Chien doggie fashion show and received a free family pass to view the Palm Springs Art Museum’s current exhibition, Andy Warhol: Prints from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation. The museum exhibition continues through May 28, 2018.

In attendance were “Warhol In the Park” presenting sponsor Jordan D. Schnitzer, Raju Mehta, owner of El Paseo Jewelers, Title Sponsor; Victory Grund, founder of Old Town Artistans Studio, and Ellis Goodman, owner of CODA Galleries, both education partners.

Three “Warhol In The Park” events are planned this spring: Palm Springs, March 31 in downtown Palm Springs; April 7 at Old Town Artisans Studio in La Quinta; and May 12 in Veterans Memorial Park in Coachella. Participation is free.

Fashion Week El Paseo

760-325-2333

fashionweekelpaseo.com