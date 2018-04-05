What was your interior design approach?

My partner selected appropriately scaled furniture upholstered in leathers, hides, silks, and velvets with a consistently muted color palette that allows the art to take center stage. Fixtures and lamps are fabricated from hand-wrought and polished metals. Custom-size area rugs in wool, silk, and hide define spaces within larger spaces. We added just enough mirror and crystal prisms to give a reflective brightness. I selected all the art pieces to complement the modern design of the house and overall design aesthetic.

What makes your home a great place in which to live?

Expansive glass doors that offer breathtaking views to western exposures of the San Jacinto Mountains that are like framed art. The indoor-outdoor living is perfectly California. But if I had to choose, it would be the very generous-sized spaces and corridors that create a personal gallery. Nothing feels quite as luxurious as living with beautifully composed art, laden with acrylics or oils.

A favorite piece in your collection?

I have too many favorites, for different reasons, but one that speaks to me is a large-scale painting with minimal colors titled Exodo by Alejandro Leyva. The painting depicts separation, anguish, suffering — it’s a challenging and provocative piece.

What should people consider when selecting art?

Above all else, buy what you love. Buy works that complement your aesthetic and, by their mere presence, bring a thought or a smile to you. Don’t be afraid of color, and be sure to size the objects for your space. The most common mistakes I see are undersized art, noncomplementary frames, and inadequate lighting. Your art should be an expression of who you are and what you like — and less about décor, to match a hue in a rug or sofa. Let your art lead the dance and fill your heart with joy!

How do you help clients with that process?

Many of my clients are seasoned collectors. They know what they want when they see it; there is no indecisiveness. Nothing brings me greater joy than to know I was the bridge, connecting the artist and the patron. With others, I offer to bring several pieces to their home. We will discuss potential locations, install the work, and often I will suggest we leave the painting in place for a week or more if needed — just to be sure they love it. I also advise on framing and lighting. I want my clients to be happy with the art they choose for their home.

Should clients buy art for a specific place in their home?

Often clients will be looking for a painting for a specific space. Other times, they fall in love with a piece but are uncertain they have a place for it. Art is an emotional purchase, and I do not want to influence a client’s decision-making process. I like to listen more than talk. If asked, I will suggest trying the work in a specific space. It’s not unusual to move one or more of their paintings to another location to get it just right. I’m happy to guide, but ultimately the decision is theirs to make.

Anything else we should know about you?

Just how grateful I am to have the opportunity to share my love for art and the terrific artists I’ve cultivated with collectors, new clients, and now your readers. It is an exciting time to be living in such a special place as Palm Springs. I hope my gallery can be a springboard for those who love art. I invite everyone to stop by, browse the collections, and find their own inspiration in the work of others.