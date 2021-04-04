Mr. Popular

Has COVID-19 affected your art?

Until last year, my art releases were very event focused. We always had a big party at The Shag Store with a live band and full open bar. Now, when we release a new print or something like that, it’s online. People can come into the store, but there’s no big event. I don’t have to put on a fancy suit. I am missing the social aspect.

Did you notice a dip in business?

It was actually a good year for me as an artist. You may not be able to experience a tiki bar during the pandemic, but you can buy a piece of art that reminds you of that. And then the money that people would have spent going out, they spent on a new piece of art for their house. Fortunately, it worked out well for me.

What’s been a perk of creating your art under the Shag persona?

I can move around the world with a little more anonymity. Strangers occasionally approach me. I was at the post office a few months ago and a woman behind me in line came up and said, “I just want you to know that I really like your art.” That’s the good thing about being an artist. People recognize your art but they don’t necessarily recognize you as the artist.