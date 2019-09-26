Aspiration in the Desert

Live for music and compelling live performances but not so much the large ‘music festival’ crowd? Joshua Tree Music Festival, marking its 16th year Oct 10-13, is unassuming, unpretentious, and as un-mainstream as it comes. Prepare for a festival experience that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and engaged, rather than depleted and overstimulated.

The Joshua Tree Music Festival delivers live music, multidisciplinary musical, movement, and spiritual workshops, interactive art and yoga classes. A space is created to be present, seek connections, ask questions, and express yourself.

By design, the JTMF line-ups are a diverse, spicy gumbo of talented artists from around the globe. Some of the bands to keep an eye on: North Mississippi All Stars, The California Honeydrops, The Hu (making their first North American headline tour),and live electro global funkateers Balkan Bump (with a live band), and the grooves of the Cole Williams Band.

JTMF also offers a Kidsville area where children age 10 and under are admitted free. Some of the activities included in the past have been storytelling, art, assemblage chimes, puppet workshop, and sing-a-longs.

Barnette English created the festival 14 years ago after bringing his organic espresso café, JavaGogo, to Joshua Tree in 2003 for the JT Didgeridoo Festival.

The 14th annual Fall Joshua Tree Music Festival, Oct. 10-13, Joshua Tree Lake RV & Campground, 2601 Sunfair Road, Joshua Tree. joshuatreemusicfestival.com