Haut Heritage: Reem & George

San Francisco–based romantics Reem and George fell in love with the desert when they visited for a friend’s wedding and spent time as a couple in Joshua Tree. “It was a ridiculously windy night,” Reem shares.

“While cooped up inside, we had a deep heart-to-heart and realized that we had found ‘the one.’” In planning their nuptials, they sought to share the Joshua Tree experience with 130 of their family and friends (thankfully, without the wind). Festivities began Friday with a welcome party at the historic Ingleside Inn in Palm Springs and wrapped there with a Sunday brunch and pool party.