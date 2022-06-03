Haut Heritage: Reem & George

San Francisco–based romantics Reem and George fell in love with the desert when they visited for a friend’s wedding and spent time as a couple in Joshua Tree. “It was a ridiculously windy night,” Reem shares.
“While cooped up inside, we had a deep heart-to-heart and realized that we had found ‘the one.’” In planning their nuptials, they sought to share the Joshua Tree experience with 130 of their family and friends (thankfully, without the wind). Festivities began Friday with a welcome party at the historic Ingleside Inn in Palm Springs and wrapped there with a Sunday brunch and pool party.
On ceremony day, shuttles from Cardiff Transportation caravanned the wedding party and guests to Le Haut Desert Aerie, a 40-acre estate in Pioneertown. “Reem’s ceremony entrance started at the top of the hillside overlooking the vow site,” recalls planner Trish Jones, of The Walk Down the Aisle. “She walked for seven minutes down the sandy desert road to meet George at the end of the aisle. It was just breathtaking.”
To incorporate their Middle Eastern heritage, the couple orchestrated a surprise zaffa (a traditional wedding march with drums and dancing) for their grand entrance into the reception, encouraging guests to join in. In addition to cake from Over the Rainbow Desserts in Palm Springs, they served knafeh (George’s favorite dessert, a sweet cheese pastry), which was baked and served piping hot on-site.