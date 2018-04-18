The Joslyn Center honored Dick and Jan Oliphant for their contributions with the Merritt and Penny Joslyn Award during its ninth annual fashion show and luncheon April 12 at the Agua Caliente Resort and Spa in Rancho Mirage, presented by The Auen Foundation.

This year’s event, “Joslyn in Bloom,” celebrated the growth of the senior association with a champagne reception, silent auction, luncheon, and runway show produced by Susan Stein, fashion/scene editor for Palm Springs Life and the creative director for Fashion Week El Paseo.

Twenty trendsetters modeled colorful spring looks from Saks Fifth Avenue, Escada, Grayse, BBOne, BG’s El Paseo, Tommy Bahama, Bohimi, Macy’s, and Insanity. Ronn Burns and his team from VasoBello Celebrations created a floral fantasy on the runway.

Crystal sponsors were Barry Kaufman, along with Patti and Jack Grundhofer. Wilson and Contour Dermatology were Platinum Star sponsors. Other sponsors included Jay Horwitz, Desert Oasis Health Care, the City of Palm Desert, the City of Rancho Mirage, the City of Indian Wells, Leo Milmet, UBS, SCAN Health Plan, Best Best & Krieger, First Foundation Bank, Patti Newman, Nancy Stone, Jack Newby and Roemer & Harnik, LLC.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Joslyn Center’s programming and activities for seniors.

The Joslyn Center

73-750 Catalina Way

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-340-3220

joslyncenter.org