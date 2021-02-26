Suite Dreams

Joyce Brandman’s father suffered a heart attack at the age of 39. She recalls “treatment” was bed rest, with doctor’s orders to avoid excitement. A second heart attack killed him at the age of 55.

Brandman’s husband, Saul, suffered a heart attack at the age of 45. He underwent bypass surgery and survived to the age of 82, when chronic obstructive pulmonary disease combined with a weakened heart claimed his life. Brandman recalls that when the possibility of a second bypass surgery had been discussed, doctors said, “It is a long sleigh ride for maybe a short journey.”

She herself carries a pacemaker within her chest — the result of chemotherapy impairing her heart.

“I got up one day and could not walk across the room without being out of breath,” she recounts. “I thought I was having a heart attack.”

Given these experiences, it is little wonder that Brandman chose to focus her philanthropic contribution to Eisenhower Health on cardiology.

Although Los Angeles has been her primary and Rancho Mirage her secondary residence, Brandman possesses family roots in the desert. Her grandmother lived in La Quinta, and her brother-in-law was a physician at Eisenhower Medical Center. She remembers when the hospital opened and when it began performing open-heart surgeries.

When she told Eisenhower Health administrators that she wanted to give them money to honor the legacy of her husband — whom she credits with “teaching” her about philanthropy — but was not sure for what need, they presented her with options.

“I looked at them and said, ‘How do you choose one over the other? I can’t. I am going to do the whole package.’”