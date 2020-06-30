Sky Watch: Jupiter and Saturn in Opposition

Because Venus and Mercury both passed between the sun and Earth in June, you will now have to catch them in the morning sky. However, July will bring the best views of the largest planets in the solar system. Jupiter and Saturn will reach opposition less than a week apart on July 14 and 20, respectively.

Thus, these planets will be on the opposite side of the sky from the sun on those days. During this month, they will also be at their closest point to the Earth, which makes them appear their largest in telescopes.

Each month, Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory astronomer Eric McLaughlin spotlights a notable celestial event. For information about the observatory, visit ranchomiragelibrary.org.

