If Halsman brought the high and mighty down to earth, Baker elevates the diversity of the Coachella Valley, along with its flamboyance. She went east to photograph farmworkers, north to capture musicians and motorcyclists in Desert Hot Springs, and south to Salvation Mountain. She approached tourists on the street and homeless people in parks. Palm Springs’ 6-foot-6 diva (in heels), Bella da Ball, posed in bunny ears and spangled shorts. Baker featured several media notables including Steven Biller, Palm Springs Life’s editor-at-large.

Each person was encouraged to share his or her thoughts on joy and the experience of being photographed. Most said they felt awkward before the shoot but relaxed when it was over. Baker knows she has a short time to establish trust before someone launches themselves off the ground. She’s found a trick that works. “I act like a complete goofball,” she says.

By leading with playfulness and making herself vulnerable, Baker aims to transform her subjects into co-creators; contributors to a growing, global community of joy. “Especially working with the people who were homeless,” she says, “people want to matter. They want to be a part of something.

“I see who you are and I want to capture that and share that with the world. I think we all want to be seen and we’re all afraid to be seen.”

At the unveiling, there were plenty of people wanting to be seen. They posed for photos in front of their photos, happily reenacting their jumps. Long after the dignitaries, volunteers, and media were gone, a worn Ford Excursion pulled into the lot behind the Cultural Center. Six women and children tumbled out and rushed to the mural. One woman called out and pointed.

“Look, there you are!” she shouted. “Right in the center of it all!”

Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Road. More portraits, and the stories behind them, are housed on the project’s website, jumpforjoyphotoproject.com.