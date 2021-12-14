Designed for Change

At KADLEC Architecture + Design, where I am founder and principal, we recently followed our long-time Chicago client to California to design their new modern home.

Natural light in the desert is intense and ever-changing. The play of light during the day can be harsh but dramatic; it requires control as it enters the interior. In this guest bedroom gallery space, a custom louvered system mounted on the exterior window wall filters direct light creating a geometric shadow pattern that changes throughout the day. In other areas of the home, an extended roof line provides protection from the sun’s rays while framing postcard-perfect mountain views.