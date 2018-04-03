Ken Jeong Talks Improv, Fame, and Fatherly Advice

And still now — there are no criteria of how to get successful in the business, because everybody’s journey is different, and everybody’s talent is different. Long story short, I became a full-fledged doctor and worked at an HMO for seven years here in L.A., met my wife, who is also a doctor.

You’ve said your wife, Tran, has been your staunchest supporter. How so?

I had to make a difficult choice … Knocked Up was the first movie I did, where I played Katherine Heigl’s doctor. I just took a vacation week [from practicing medicine]. My wife encouraged me, after filming, to do acting full-time.

At that time as a doctor, I’m making six-figures a year. I’m a partner. I’m tenured for life. I have a pension and benefits, and it was really risky to do what I did. It was the belief of my wife that really was instrumental. She says, “I know I married a comedian at heart,” then low and behold, two years later, The Hangover comes out.

That actually trickles down to my wife and kids because when they see their dad happy, they’re happy.

How old are your girls?

I really don’t know. I haven’t seen them in months (laughs). Kidding! They’re 10. They’re twin girls, Alexa and Zooey … It’s not like my kids want to be comedians, or an over-the-top actor, or a doctor. Case in point, they just want to do what they love to do. One of my daughters is really into her gymnastics. My other daughter does swimming; she dabbles a little bit in children’s theater.

You’ve set quite the example: On top of this stand-up tour, you’re juggling projects in the development stages — movies you are writing, producing, and/or starring in — and you’ve got five films slated for release in the next year, including the Goosebumps sequel with Madison Iseman, Jack Black, and Chris Parnell, currently in production in Atlanta.

I’m actually shooting in April during the time I’ll be at Agua Caliente. I’m just gonna fly from Atlanta to come in to Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage to do the show and going back and filming the movie. I was just talking to my wife last night about it: I do have some TV and film commitments right now that are ongoing, and I’m trying to make room for everything.

Look, stand-up, film, and TV — it’s a hostile game. It’s just how badly you want it, and you’ve got to create your own content, especially now.

When I quit my day job to do this, I just wanted to be a character actor where I’d be “the guy from that thing,” and that’s all I ever wanted. I was not looking to be rich or famous. I just wanted to do what I wanted to do, because I loved performing. For me to do it at this level is just beyond my — and it sounds so cliché — but real life has exceeded my dreams by a long shot. I just want to work, and I’m happy when I’m just doing stuff I love.

What’s the best piece of advice your father ever gave you?

When I quit my job, I was worried about what my dad would think. At that time in college, he definitely wanted me to stay in medicine. It was my wife who encouraged me to quit my job. I told my dad, and he said, “You always want to have the support of your family when you’re making career-changing decisions, life-changing decisions like this. Your wife is now your family. If you have your wife’s support, you have my unconditional support.”

That’s the sweetest, most selfless act a father could do for his son as he enters the world of married adulthood. For him to trust me and let me chart my own path. That was amazing. I think about that often, with my own kids.

You’re marking a career milestone April 12 in Rancho Mirage. Are you looking forward to your debut on the casino stage?

I’m just so thrilled. I really am. To get a casino booking is beyond what I expected. I look at Agua Caliente as a great learning experience. I get to meet fans — meeting the fans after the shows is the best part. I know they’re coming out to meet me, to meet the guy that they know from The Hangover. I love it. I just want to go up onstage and do stand-up again, but, really, connecting with the fans is more enjoyable. What I’ve learned is people are rooting for me.

I’m telling stories about stuff on The Hangover. I’m telling stories about my family, about my wife. I don’t use any of my old acts, except maybe one joke, to get into a story.

And is that the Grateful Dead joke?

That’s the only joke I use (laughs), and it makes no sense, just to spite the audience.

No, but my point of view now, as a guy who’s fortunate enough to be in a few hit movies and as a father, is completely different. It’s way more fun to just mess around with the audience — on so many levels. Everybody has a good time. It’s a great feeling, and it makes me happy too.

Ken Jeong, 8 p.m. April 12, Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, 32250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. 888-999-1995; hotwatercasino.com.