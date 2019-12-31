It’s a Dog’s Life

As a hairdresser, Cathedral City resident Hal Stradley enjoys putting his skill set into play by grooming his own dogs.

“The grooming for me, especially [with] the show dogs. It’s almost like doing artwork,” Stradley says. “It has to be done individually for that animal. And to show off its best assets and hide its lesser assets.”

Stradley has been showing off his dogs best assets for 47 years. Currently the owner and breeder of three female champion, pure-bred brown miniature poodles, Stradley is prepping one of them, Champion Avrlyn Endeavor, also known as Eddie, for the upcoming AKC All-Breed Dog Shows and Obedience and Rally Trials, Jan. 2-5, put on by the Kennel Club of Palm Springs.

“The joys is having the dogs and looking in their eyes and having them cuddle up next to you. And also the pride of having them win and know you did everything you can to get them there. And then they’re excellent. It’s just a lot of fun,” says Stradley.