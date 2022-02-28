Inquiring Mind

With swooping brushstrokes, curious marks, and loosely drawn rock formations and mountain ridgelines, the latest paintings by Kim Manfredi twist and turn with the same energy as her own adventurous spirit. But the wildly abstract canvases pack more meaning than their colorful surfaces initially suggest. They follow her never-ending quest to answer one of life’s most profound questions: Who am I?

Through self-inquiry, the artist and yogi, who spends up to five hours most days bicycling through the desert on scenic roads, continually seeks greater personal awareness, understanding, and freedom. Meanwhile, subtle traces of the landscape appear in her paintings, sometimes with open spaces, or portals, that seem to invite viewers into her inquest.

“During the pandemic,” Manfredi says, “I started this process that I refer to as ‘making, not knowing,’ which refers not only to my personal circumstance — in the sense that I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, and yet I choose to spend my time painting — but also to the process of putting color or a piece of fabric or cardboard onto the surface, not necessarily with a clear vision of the path I’m going to take. I just begin to respond to the materials and the surface. Then, what I’ve noticed happens is, there’s this recognition, like I think I know what I’m doing, or I recognize this place.”