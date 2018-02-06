Good vibes and fun energy filled the rooftop terrace at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs at the recent Grand Opening Celebration.

With over 350 guests in attendance, Executive Chef Stephen Wambauch and the “4 Saints” team made sure the delicious fare kept flowing throughout the evening. From the mouth-watering pork loin with chimichurri sauce and baked sea bass to the full table length cheese board, no one was left hungry.

Among the guests were Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon, developer Michael Braun, Agua Caliente Tribal Council member Reid Milanovich and Kimpton Hotel executive team members James Baugh, Andy Nelson, Jim Hollister, Nick Gillio, Tim Laughton, Robert Ramirez and Abe Liao.

Topping off the night was a fashion runway show over the rooftop pool, presenting a selection of the latest collections of Trina Turk & Mr. Turk; and served as a sneak preview to one of the designers to be part of Fashion Week El Paseo 2018.

And throughout the evening, guests enjoyed taking in the gorgeous desert views all while sipping on signature cocktails and wine from both of the rooftop bars.

Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs

100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-904-5015

rowanpalmsprings.com