Showers meant to mirror the experience of rainfall are still the rage. Every chain hotel that has swapped real keys for plastic cards has a rain-style showerhead. Clearly, these have become the only natural choice.

A rain shower’s gentle manner and wide, quiet spray are more soothing than the harsh, almost coarse, showers we grew up with. Lulling and mellow, they’re neither too weak nor too pelting. Which is why we pay our contractors to install in the bathroom what we use an umbrella to avoid outdoors. The forecast for more rain in our showers remains strong.

This spring, those showers are more authentic under Kohler’s Real Rain panel. This new system mimics heaven’s own rainfall in all its randomness, from varying shapes and sizes of droplets to the angles and velocity at which they fall. Real Rain even taps into gravity instead of relying on manufactured pressure.

Designers were inspired to emulate the cascading rhythm of a soft summer downpour. Behind the panel, a reservoir shapes individual drops with a geometry that lets them build in speed and strength until they splash down from above. Kohler attests that its new square panel with 775 nozzles sounds, looks, and feels like a warm and welcome rainstorm.