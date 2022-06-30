Editor’s Pick: Baked From Scratch

There might as well be a million layers of dough and butter in every croissant at La Quinta Baking Company, where pastry chefs arrive before dawn to handmake them ahead of the clamoring brunch rush. They’re melt-in-your-mouth flaky.

My personal favorite is the almond croissant. But my go-to order is lox Benedict, served with smoked salmon instead of the usual Canadian bacon and a super-light hollandaise that doesn’t trigger an immediate food coma.

While I’m plenty satisfied with an English muffin base, the kitchen tells me it’s even better when you veer off-menu and request a croissant instead.

Pastries sell out most days, so get here early if you want one (or order in advance if you need a grab bag for a group). laquintabaking.com