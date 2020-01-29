7 Stops to Make in La Quinta

Adobe Grill
49499 Eisenhower Drive
760-564-5700
laquintaresort.com
Adobe Grill brings the essence of Oaxaca to the Coachella Valley by way of its vibrant motif, variety of seafood specialties, and more than 100 types of tequila.
Morgan’s in the Desert
49499 Eisenhower Drive
760-564-5700
morgansinthedesert.com
Established in 1926 by resort founder Walter H. Morgan for his celebrity pals, Morgan’s is an elegant epicurean experience, sans pretentiousness.
Twenty6
49499 Eisenhower Drive
760-564-5700
laquintaresort.com
Reimagining the classics with unexpected twists, this modern American bistro specializes in such creations as eggs Benedict done one of four ways, and a bevy of handcrafted cocktails.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
Old Town Coffee Company
78100 Main St., Suite 102
760-564-5233
oldtownlaquinta.com
A handwritten menu board, organic espresso, and seating complete with cozy couches make Old Town Coffee Company everything an independent coffee shop should be. Grab a chai latte before shopping and strolling in charming Old Town La Quinta, or settle in with a cold brew and a slice of quiche Lorraine. Umbrella-topped outdoor tables serve as the perfect spot for people watching. Bringing the kiddos along? The shop’s sweet Italian sodas provide a caffeine-free fix for all ages.
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
Enzo’s
78121 Avenida La Fonda
760-564-7333
enzosbistroandbar.com
This Old Town spot is a local favorite for Italian fare. Go for the handmade meatballs and unbeatable happy hour pricing (cheers to $3.50 beers!), stay for a friendly tournament at the bistro’s outdoor bocce ball court
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
Chúla Artisan Eatery
47150 Washington St.,
Suite B
760-227-6616
chulaeatery.com
Katherine Gonzalez has taken traditional recipes she learned from her mother and given them a modern, farm-to-table spin at this rustic-elegant breakfast and lunch spot. Everything — from the salsas to the steel-cut oats to the turkey chorizo — is made from scratch with an eye toward dishes that are healthy, light, and as Gonzalez likes to say, “oh so bueno.” Chúla also provides plenty of gluten-free options, including a daily tamale topped off with a poached egg. The best part? It’s an all-day menu, so you can get fish tacos first thing in the morning or breakfast chilaquiles midafternoon.
La Quinta Cliffhouse
78250 Highway 111
760-360-5991
laquintacliffhouse.com
If you’ve been staring at the mountain vistas imagining what it might be like to dine amid the jagged granite rocks, it’s time for a dinner reservation at Cliffhouse. Jutting out from a hillside, the upper-level restaurant is accessible either by an elevator or an open-air stairway that climbs over an entryway waterfall. String lights stoke an intimate mood on the cliffside patio. Beer drinkers will appreciate the rotating selection of craft brews on tap.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CLIFFHOUSE LA QUINTA