7 Stops to Make in La Quinta

Adobe Grill

49499 Eisenhower Drive

760-564-5700

laquintaresort.com

Adobe Grill brings the essence of Oaxaca to the Coachella Valley by way of its vibrant motif, variety of seafood specialties, and more than 100 types of tequila.

Morgan’s in the Desert

morgansinthedesert.com

Established in 1926 by resort founder Walter H. Morgan for his celebrity pals, Morgan’s is an elegant epicurean experience, sans pretentiousness.