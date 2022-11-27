The Shape of Things to Come

The quintessential drama of a circular, sunken living room — set within a round midcentury house — prompted John and Denise Ginascol to purchase a home at Eldorado Country Club in Indian Wells, where Denise had spent time as a child. Despite its 270-degrees mountain views, the home and its dark, cloistered rooms radiating off from the main living space proved problematic.

“The house had some not-so-good additions bolted on and a host of other issues,” John says. “Ultimately, we decided to execute a full teardown and rebuild.” The Ginascols credit Lance O’Donnell, AIA, of o2 Architecture, for his creativity “in taking the round concept and splitting it to create incredible views while holding the round theme.”

O’Donnell distilled its spirit and presented a curvilinear, “double crescent” structure as modern as its new efficiencies. “We were fascinated by the central circular volume, which informed our design,” he says. The most geometric house in the firm’s portfolio maintains the living area at the heart of the home. When seen from above, two arcs sit back-to-back with the living area between them, creating an organized yet organic flow that allows for views, natural light, and passive temperature control.

Starting over also gave O’Donnell the opportunity to flip the overall orientation. Now the pool basks in southern sunlight on the street side instead of sulking in the home’s winter shadow on the fairway side, where it openly faced the golfers. Complete privacy and a panoramic view of Mount Eisenhower define this new outdoor living area, that draws the owners outside throughout the day.

O’Donnell says the restrained home and its understated palette fall closer to “modern futuristic” than any sort of midcentury canon. “It has its own set of priorities” that stemmed from the original house, he shares. Heavy, concrete-looking forms shroud the interiors in cutting-edge mystique, their shape giving way to custom livability only a new build can provide.