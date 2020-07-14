“So Many People, So Much Kindness”

It was the night of Jan. 24, and Larry Bohannan was in an uncomfortable place, which was somewhat bizarre,because this was the Indian Wells Country Club, and Bohannan was the longtime golf writer and columnist for The Desert Sun. It wasn’t like this was his first visit. Closer to his 201st.

But always before, he was the guy with a notebook in hand and a story in mind. This night, there were pictures of him in the dinner program, his name in big letters, and a spot at the front table, where honorees sit. He was the interviewee, not the interviewer.

“The first thing I learned, back in journalism classes at Cal State Fullerton,” he says, “is never be part of the story.”

This was the annual Desert Golf Invitational, an American Cancer Society event. Bohannan was the honoree not because he hit long drives or made long putts — or even eloquently wrote about either — but because he recently battled through cancer himself. Nor would that alone put him on the dais that night. What got him there was that he did something he had sworn he would not do: He wrote about it.

“My mindset, once I heard I had prostate cancer,” he says, “was to tell very few people. I was determined about that.”