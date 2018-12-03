Broadway star Laura Benanti stole the show and the hearts of the capacity audience at the opening night benefit of Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theater.

Benanti won a Tony Award for her performance in the 2008 revival of Gypsy and took time off from her current role in My Fair Lady to perform and help raise $250,000 for the Palm Springs Art Museum.

During her performance, Ms. Benanti treated the audience to her well known impersonation of Melania Trump (made famous on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert) with a version of “Send in the Clowns.”

Benanti presented a diverse repertoire that included show tunes as well as popular music from musicians such as Joni Mitchell and Harry Chapin.

The co-chairs of the evening, Terri Ketover and the Tony Award–winning and Oscar–nominated David Zippel, were thrilled that this performance was sold out months ago. Guests were excited to have been able to share this incredible evening, which included an opulent and abundant buffet dinner provided by Spencer’s. All attendees concurred that Benanti had “raised the bar” for the Annenberg’s Annual Opening Benefit.