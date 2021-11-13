Leeds and Son Celebrates Diamond Jubilee

The principles his parents used to guide the business during those early years were passed on to Terry and his sister, Riki Stein, and instilled in their dedicated staff. The legacy the store has built over 75 years did not come simply from a passage of time, but through the many customers they have touched.

“My parents instilled the sense of luxury, integrity, and taking care of your customers,” Terry Weiner says. “They felt that they never wanted to sell a customer one item. They wanted to sell their family jewelry, and their grandchildren, and children, and great grandchildren jewelry. There was a sense of a long-term commitment here to the customers and the community. We've never wavered from that.”

One step into the store and you immediately sense an inviting openness and meticulous attention to detail. Weiner says the effort that went into reimaging the 6,200 square-foot store matches the store’s international reputation.