Max Mara Opened Fashion Week El Paseo With “Utility Glamour”

Fashion Week El Paseo kicked off its seven-night run in style Friday evening as the latest collections from renowned Italian fashion house Max Mara commanded the runway. “Utility Glamour” is the term this luxury label uses to describe its Spring/Summer 2024 designs, and although the words sound contradictory, a few minutes into the program, the descriptor began to make perfect sense.

A tribute to empowerment, Max Mara’s advertising campaign this season recalls the utilitarian romance of women called to work the land during the 1940s. The Women’s Land Army (WLA) boosted Britain’s food production during World War II; the women were known as “Land Girls.” Workwear classics are the inspiration for Max Mara’s new perspective on glamour.