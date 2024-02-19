LeonLeon to Show Couture at Fashion Week El Paseo

See Leon Klaassen Bos' designs on the runway on March 16.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY LEON LEON
In a world where reality is virtual, intelligence is artificial, and entire lives exist in a metaverse, Amsterdam-based couturier Leon Klaassen Bos is on a mission to bring people back to their senses. And he’s doing it in the most gorgeous way possible.
Klaassen Bos founded Atelier LeonLeon in 2004. His collections have been shown in Amsterdam, Paris, Italy, and Dubai, and his 2012 LED light dress became an iconic symbol of smart clothing innovation. In 2017, Klaassen Bos launched LeonLeon, a sister company specializing in LGBTQ+ wedding attire among other designs.
Klaassen Bos brings a sensibility informed by haute couture to the design table, transforming garments into a full sensory experience. At LeonLeon, it’s about the feel of silk as it slips through your fingers. The way a jewel-encrusted neckline catches the light. The whisper of velvet as it hits the floor.
“Clothes should bring a sensual value,” Bos says. “I want to make garments that invite touch.”
Color, shape, and texture dazzle in LeonLeon’s collection. “There is magic in the process of creation,” the designer says. “If it is done well, the client will feel it without you telling them.”
That’s exactly what the audience can expect during the “Sensual Rhapsody” show at Fashion Week El Paseo, where Bos shines a spotlight on what’s timeless and sexy rather than what’s trending. For this collection, he collaborated with internationally renowned artist Nicola Atkinson, combining comfort and elegance with art.
“The goal is to make people feel the joy of seduction, onstage as well as for themselves,” he says. “And, of course, we are looking forward to meeting the men and women who want to experience that glamour for themselves at the trunk show.”
03.16
LeonLeon Presents Sensual Rhapsody
7 p.m. Cocktail Reception
8 p.m. Fashion Show
03.17
Pop-Up Shop
11 a.m.–2 p.m.
GIVE BACK
Through the Bobbi Lampros “Giving Back” program, this show offers an opportunity to support and learn more about the Mizell Center, whose Meals on Wheels program prepares and delivers nutritious meals to low-income seniors in the Coachella Valley and as far as the Salton Sea.