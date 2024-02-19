LeonLeon to Show Couture at Fashion Week El Paseo

In a world where reality is virtual, intelligence is artificial, and entire lives exist in a metaverse, Amsterdam-based couturier Leon Klaassen Bos is on a mission to bring people back to their senses. And he’s doing it in the most gorgeous way possible.

Klaassen Bos founded Atelier LeonLeon in 2004. His collections have been shown in Amsterdam, Paris, Italy, and Dubai, and his 2012 LED light dress became an iconic symbol of smart clothing innovation. In 2017, Klaassen Bos launched LeonLeon, a sister company specializing in LGBTQ+ wedding attire among other designs.

Klaassen Bos brings a sensibility informed by haute couture to the design table, transforming garments into a full sensory experience. At LeonLeon, it’s about the feel of silk as it slips through your fingers. The way a jewel-encrusted neckline catches the light. The whisper of velvet as it hits the floor.

“Clothes should bring a sensual value,” Bos says. “I want to make garments that invite touch.”