Both artists agree that a collector’s ability to interact with them can affect their appreciation, interest, and understanding of the artists’ work and the creation of artwork in general. “Making or creating art, or things, is something that is seldom seen,” says Lewis. “We want to lift the veil of mystery, and visiting our studio instantly shows our passion for art, our tools, our materials, our inspirations, and our artistic journey. When potential collectors meet and talk to us about our art it allows them to learn the creative process and perhaps see and feel new meaning in a work that they like.”

And it turns out some people like to do a bit more than talk. “It can be rather strange having people make suggestions or give advice on work while it’s in progress,” says Lewis. “The first time that happened I thought, ‘I don’t know if I like this.’ Then I realized, with an open studio this is what I signed up for. Once I remembered who the artist is — me — I got used to it and the interaction can be kind of fun.”