A Little Off the Top

The 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible arrived in local dealerships just in time for the ideal top-down motoring months in Southern California. The first convertible from Toyota’s luxury brand since discontinuing the IS 250C in 2015, the $100,000 drop-top is based on the LC 500 Coupe, which was introduced to the U.S. market in 2018.

This is a fortunate genealogical link, as the LC Coupe is among the loveliest grand touring two-doors on the market, featuring a wide track, sweeping lines, and flame-surfaced creases that give it an arresting, purposeful, and almost windswept look, even when standing still. The convertible shares all of these traits and adds the ability to retract its fabric roof, a process that takes only 15 seconds and can be accomplished at speeds of up to 31 mph.