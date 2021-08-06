Dream big – for as little as $25 – and support a life-saving cause in the process.

Tickets for LifeStream’s second annual Dream Raffle, presented by Blanke Schein Wealth Management, are on sale now through Nov. 30. Up to $40,000 in prizes are up for grabs in the drawing that will be held Dec. 8.

This year’s grand prize winner may choose between a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport or $20,000 cash. Five other major prizes valued at $750 to $2,000 each also will be awarded just in time for the holidays. A maximum of 5,000 tickets will be sold.

Proceeds will be used toward purchase of two new bloodmobiles that are replacing a pair taken out of service because they no longer meet state and federal emissions standards.

“It is essential we complete this purchase to ensure our team can remain ‘on the road’ in full force in 2022 to collect blood products to assist surgical and cancer patients; accident, burn and trauma victims; even newborn babies,” said Dr.Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO and medical director.

Tickets cost $25 apiece; for every four tickets purchased in a single $100 transaction, the buyer receives a bonus entry. Bonus entries give buyers extra chances to win all Dream Raffle prizes and are placed into a separate drawing for a five-carat diamond bracelet ($7,000 value) donated by El Paseo Jewelers.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 909-386-6929 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, by mail or fax. Details about payment options, raffle rules, and a complete list of prizes may be found at LStream.org/raffle.

LifeStream is a nonprofit, local, comprehensive blood bank that provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals in six counties. For information, call 800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.

