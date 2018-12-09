Western art, and especially contemporary Native art, seems to be having a moment — a flourishing of visually amazing work that addresses a troubled history and its enduring ramifications. Work like Gerald Clarke’s Continuum Basket: Pivot, constructed with crushed aluminum beer and soda cans and mounted on a satellite dish, almost 8 feet in diameter, with graphic motifs drawn from a pair of early 1900s Cahuilla baskets. The sculpture, one of the most striking objects in Palm Springs Art Museum’s exhibition Lines in the Sand (through Aug. 11, 2019), ultimately comments on the neglect of native habitat and the disproportionately high rates of alcoholism and diabetes in Native communities.

“He looked at Native baskets in the collection for inspiration,” says exhibition co-curator Christine Giles, explaining that the Cahuilla artist created this work in a way that honors tradition: “He found what was readily available — the cans — and adapted.”

The sculpture has a decidedly nocturnal theme with its geometric iconography referencing bats that fly at night and tobacco leaves that bloom at night, and cleverly raises current social, economic, and environmental issues.

VIDEO: Curators David Evans Frantz and Christine Giles of the Palm Springs Art Museum briefly discuss the exhibition Lines in the Sand.