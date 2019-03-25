The Hood

Palm Desert

Blistering riffs and pulsating drums loud enough to make your blood vibrate dominate this dive. Let the local legends rearrange your ear canal while you enjoy slice after slice of the signature pizza. hoodbarandpizza.com

Red Barn

Palm Desert

Locals pack this no-nonsense place (that looks like an actual barn) for punk rock, heavy metal, and cover shows. The stiff drinks keep them coming back for more.

fb.com/redbarnpalmdesert

The Date Shed

Indio

Once a repository for harvested fruit, the Empire Polo Club’s Date Shed — now a low-lit nightclub with black walls and plush white couches — draws top talent for exclusive events during festival season.

fb.com/thedateshed

Gadi’s Bar & Grill

Yucca Valley

Perched on Highway 62 en route to Joshua Tree, Gadi’s gives off serious David Lynch vibes with mirrored walls and undulating wood-paneled ceilings. The rock bands are like the fried eats: heavy.

gadisbarandgrill.com

Pappy & Harriet’s

Pioneertown

At the edge of the High Desert wilderness, Pappy & Harriet’s reputation can be summed up in four words: Paul McCartney played here.

pappyandharriets.com