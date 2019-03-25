Like the native California fan palm, the Coachella Valley music scene springs from an oasis of creative spirit. It has spread far and wide from roots in midcentury crooning and desert rock to encompass a trove of musical identities, and April serves up a supreme sampling of that vast and varied sound as local talent and big names take the stages at storied venues across town. Here’s where you can check them out.
Palm Canyon Roadhouse
Palm Springs
This gem of a honky-tonk presents cover bands and local rockers playing original tunes sure to blow your socks off. Join the open jam session Sunday nights. (Anyone know any Blue Cheer?)
PHOTOGRAPH BY NATE ABBOTT
Ace Hotel & Swim Club in palm Springs.
Ace Hotel & Swim Club
Palm Springs
The Ace draws an eclectic array of artists year-round and packs extra heat during festival season. Enjoy live DJ sets by the pool and techno-funk in the Amigo Room, or belt out the tunes during karaoke Tuesdays.
Oscar’s
Palm Springs
Soul, blues, and drag queens. The supper club at Oscar’s shows Palm Springs’ longest-running cabaret, the Celebrity Female Impersonation Dinner Show, every Friday and Saturday night.
Dillon’s Burgers & Beer
Desert Hot Springs
Since 1946, Dillon’s has been doling out good burgers and great music. The Doors reportedly jammed here when rock ’n’ roll was banned in Palm Springs. Today, expect rockabilly, country, or rock.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NATE ABBOTT
Dillion’s Burgers & Beer in Desert Hot Springs.
The Hood
Palm Desert
Blistering riffs and pulsating drums loud enough to make your blood vibrate dominate this dive. Let the local legends rearrange your ear canal while you enjoy slice after slice of the signature pizza. hoodbarandpizza.com
Red Barn
Palm Desert
Locals pack this no-nonsense place (that looks like an actual barn) for punk rock, heavy metal, and cover shows. The stiff drinks keep them coming back for more.
The Date Shed
Indio
Once a repository for harvested fruit, the Empire Polo Club’s Date Shed — now a low-lit nightclub with black walls and plush white couches — draws top talent for exclusive events during festival season.
Gadi’s Bar & Grill
Yucca Valley
Perched on Highway 62 en route to Joshua Tree, Gadi’s gives off serious David Lynch vibes with mirrored walls and undulating wood-paneled ceilings. The rock bands are like the fried eats: heavy.
Pappy & Harriet’s
Pioneertown
At the edge of the High Desert wilderness, Pappy & Harriet’s reputation can be summed up in four words: Paul McCartney played here.