Little Monsters

As the Haas brothers tell it, the fantasy narrative behind the tabletop sculptures (that appear merely decorative) is their secret survival in the otherworldly landscape of Joshua Tree. Their creatures have secured a playful place as luxury home goods, with the skilled hands of L’OBJET’s master craftspeople in Portugal finishing the wavy porcelain “fur” with 24K gold lips and feet.

• READ NEXT: Patrick Dragonette’s Showroom Raises the Bar on El Paseo.

“Part of the whole idea of mixing periods is this whimsical design standing head-to-head with classic modern pieces or antiques,” says Dragonette, who deepened his appreciation for the art of Simon and Nikolai Haas after touring their Los Angeles studio. “I love their creativity and their sense of humor. And when you mix new and old and high and low, you’re going to have something that feels much more permanent instead of stuck in time or fleeting.”

Dragonette has chosen only a few contemporary lines to bring into the shop. He adds, “L’OBJET and the Haas Brothers are by far my favorite.”

• READ NEXT: Put Your Style Up in Lights.