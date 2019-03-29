That Local Sound

REBORN BY THE SUNSHINE Members James Dorris, Chelsea Dorris, Brian Gelesko, Scott McLaughlin, and Brett McLaughlin

For your playlist “Makin’ Good”

See them live April 26, Big Rock Pub, Indio

Photographed at Hi-Dez Recording in Joshua Tree, Feb. 18, 2019. “Growing up, my mom had one album in our home,” says Reborn by the Sunshine lead singer and guitarist James Dorris. “It was ABBA’s greatest hits.” While later heroes like John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival have a more audible influence on the RBTS sound, it was Dorris’ mom who gifted him the bass that would kick-start a lifelong love affair with music. About three years ago, Dorris and his other great love — his wife and banjo-wielding bandmate, Chelsea — joined friends on a summer tour (their kids in tow) in a restored 1967 Phantom Rolls Royal travel trailer. When they returned, Dorris began writing songs in earnest, with Chelsea adding blues-y charm on strings and tambourine. Brett McLaughlin reached out after hearing Dorris play locally. The trio later added Brian Gelesko and McLaughlin’s identical twin brother, Scott, and Reborn by the Sunshine was, well, born. The chemistry was instant, Brett says, partly because, “James writes songs like what I used to listen to as a kid.” The nostalgic appeal of RBTS’ roots rock spans generations. During a recent set at Big Rock Pub in Indio, a gray-haired couple took to the dance floor alongside the Dorrises’ own children, who bounced along to each song. That’s exactly how the band likes it: “Making good music for everyone to listen to,” Dorris says. “At the end of the day, it’s just rock ’n’ roll.” How did your band get its name?

James Dorris: We went through the South [on tour] in the middle of summer, and it was so hot and humid, and all the horror stories you hear about the mosquitos and New Orleans [are] true. I’d step out of the trailer and they would just attack me. It was almost like this rebirth, when we were just in hell but also in the most beautiful times of our lives. It also plays into being in a band out here in the desert. What or who inspires your music?

Brett McLaughlin: It’s just honest songwriting, I guess.

JD: I try to write lyrics about things that matter to me. Sometimes lyrics are just fun, but we take a lot of inspiration from older music and people who are really the greats of rock ’n’ roll. When you listen to that music, sometimes there is that country-inspired Southern rock and roots rock. I think that’s what comes into our music. James, how do you balance being a parent and being a musician?

JD: I hang out with my kids and do everything I have to do as a dad the majority of the day. When they go to sleep, that’s my time to write. So sometimes I’m up until 3 in the morning writing or messing around on guitar. That’s what I have to do.

BM: It’s the truth, because I get audio messages in the morning like, “New song.” What’s life like in a band?

JD: [A band] is like a marriage. Sometimes you might fight. Sometimes it’s just bliss. [In] this band, no one has an ego. We’re always trying to find the better guitar part or the better bass part for the song to be at its highest potential. What’s next?

JD: We are releasing some new music. We recorded up in Joshua Tree at Hi-Dez Recording with Nathan Sabatino. We have five songs and a music video that we’re going to be shooting pretty soon. What’s your dream venue? Who’s your dream collaborator — ABBA?

BM: ABBA, yeah. Man, that’s a hard one.

JD: I don’t know. My dream would be to be on the road, even with our families, and just really be doing it. The Grand Ole Opry would be awesome to play. Any embarrassing moments?

BM: Well, last night during our sound check [before our show at Big Rock Pub] … when everyone stopped, I kept singing. That was fun. That was like American Idol.

GISELLE WOO & THE NIGHT OWLS Members Giselle Woo, Christian Colín, José Ceja, Marco Murrieta, Cesar Flores

For your playlist “Coachella Gold”

See them live April 17, Chella Celebrando la Communidad, Indio

Photographed at the band’s practice space in Coachella, Feb. 13, 2019. Had the eclectic sound of Giselle Woo & The Night Owls never graced desert listeners’ ears, we would have had Selena Quintanilla to blame. “[I’d] listen to Selena, and I’d try to imitate her,” Woo says of her childhood forays into music. “I wasn’t good at it.” While worlds away from Selena’s Tejano pop, Woo’s mournful music enchants listeners with its singular beauty — and she’s a formidable frontwoman in her own right. “I do hope that I inspire little girls when they look at me and they see me with this electric guitar, wearing big boots,” Woo says. Her stage aesthetic often involves traditional Mexican dresses, and her lyrics weave in her native Spanish tongue, meaning that Woo’s performances rep Mexico in the same manner that Selena’s once did. As student station manager at College of the Desert’s KCOD radio station, Woo gives valuable airtime to other local bands. “We slowly started to integrate local music into our program,” she explains. “Once we did that, all the other local radio stations started to … do a local spotlight.” Woo’s emphasis on her Mexican-American heritage also extends to the message she seeks to impart to fans. “I hope I inspire Latinas and Latinos to be proud of who they are,” she shares. “We shouldn’t feel like we’re [on] borrowed land.” How did your band come together?

After Tachevah [a local music competition in 2018], my drummer and bass player [and I] parted ways respectfully. So, I was like, ‘Shoot, I don’t have a band.’ José moved back from Berklee [Music School]. Christian, José, and Marco [played in] a band a few years before Christian and I started playing — they already had chemistry, and so Christian’s like, “Dude, I have the guys.” Things are just happening — good things. Things have been falling into place. We had a little contest in August. I was nervous because we hadn’t really been playing for so long, but I was like, “You know what, I’m just going to give them a chance.” We played with the new band and we won. Everything that the judges were saying was crazy. They were like, “You guys sound super tight; are you related?” You only ask that when you feel some … chemistry, maybe, between people. Why “The Night Owls”?

It was kind of playing off my last name [and] the fact that I’ve written most of my music at night. I didn’t want to just be Giselle Woo, and “you’re in my band.” Because they’re not that; they’re my brothers. Our connections are just getting stronger and stronger. I’ve never experienced this type of brotherhood in a band, and I’m so grateful. How would you describe your sound?

It’s a sad sound. It’s a soft sound. It’s an icy sound, sometimes, when I’m feeling daring. Someone told me, “Why do you sound like all my favorite bands in one?” Because I don’t limit myself to a genre or a type. I love cumbia; I love rock ’n’ roll; I love folk; I love blues; I love jazz; I love everything. When I write something … what comes out is whatever I’m feeling at that moment. Which musical artists defined your childhood?

Honestly, my parents. Just the way they play and sing. They play a lot of love songs, a lot of Spanish boleros and stuff like that. [Boleros are] poems accompanied by the best chord progressions you can think of. They take you on this little dream ride.

What do you consider your greatest achievement as a musician?

Joshua Tree Music Festival. I’ve been going to that festival for years and I’ve always dreamed of being onstage, and then I finally got the opportunity to do that. You envision it, and you don’t know how or when you’re going to get there, but when you finally [do], you’re like, “Thank God I didn’t give up.” What’s next?

I have a five-song EP that’s waiting to be mixed and mastered. We recorded it at Desert Rhythm Project. I want to play Coachella; I want to play Outside Lands; I want to go to all these festivals. All of us want that.

OCHO OJOS Members Cesar Flores, Danny Torres, James Gastelum, Rafael Rodriguez

For your playlist “Cumbia De Este Valle”

See them live April 14 and 21, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival