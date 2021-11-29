Blonde Ambition

The crew and actors were cracking up over the voice I used. I was feeling very “full of myself.” But Steve pulled me aside and said, “You do that so well. You must stop, or you'll never do anything else.”

Let's talk about Burt Reynolds. What was the biggest lessons you learned from the marriage, and later, the divorce?

The fact that I didn't marry him until we decided to have a child [Quinton] was kind of indicative of how I felt about marriage. I didn't think it was necessary, but it was necessary if we were going to adopt a child. We’d been together through thick and thin with him in and out of addiction. It wasn't a secret, he was a troubled guy, a mega movie star—No. 1 at the box office for five years. I was enamored of him when he first started asking me out, but I said no for about a year.

Why did Burt become so contentious?

His demons and drugs. What people don't know is that he would call me in the middle of the night, and I’d think, “You just said the worst things in the world about me, and here you are?” After our divorce, I became more of a mother figure for him. He trusted me, but you have to blame somebody if things are going wrong. And, if you're “altered,” who's the closest person to blame? Me. So, I just kept quiet because when somebody is altered, that's a war you can't win. So, I just took the high road and thought, “It's tabloid fodder that will go away and he won’t remember what he said. Depending on what day you caught Burt, it was wonderful—or horrible.

Why do you think he had so many demons?

He always worried he wasn't good enough or that people didn't take him seriously enough. No.1 is hard because sometimes you have to slip to No. 2. That's always looming. And it's terrifying.

Well, your self-esteem seems pretty bright.

Absolutely. But I inherently felt that way all my life. It wasn't like I needed it from outside because I felt it inside.

You can't get it ‘out there’ anyway.

Exactly. I don't know how you get self-confidence from the time you're little, but I always had it. I felt if I got rejected, there would be another opportunity. You have to like who you are as a person.

What's one of the most interesting things you've been learning about yourself lately?

That I can say whatever I feel and it's OK. This is who I am, and if you don't like it, fine. And: Don't hold onto any anger or resentment because it only makes you old and sick. Think of the best things instead of the worst. I learned that over the last three years since Burt died. In the end, we were in contact, and I thank him every day for all the wonderful things he brought into my life. Quinton, number one, but all the experiences and friends. Some of the greatest stories I have are because of Burt. So, I always say, “Thank you, Burt.” And to all those other experiences you've had in your life—take the best from them. Let the other stuff go.

• READ NEXT: Dynasty Trio Reveals Secrets Behind Success of 1980s Show.