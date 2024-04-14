Look Inside Designer Tim Tattersall’s Eclectic Palm Springs Home

The way he explains it, he was cut from designer cloth. “Over 150 years ago, my great-great-grandfather Tattersall invented the pattern known as Tattersall Plaid. When his grandson, my grandfather, immigrated to the U.S. from England in the 1920s, he ran textile mills. By the time I was born, the intrigue for fabric, style, and design had been seeping into my DNA for generations.”

Perhaps it works in his favor that, rather than formal training, he spent two decades in roles with Ralph Lauren, experiencing the most stylish cities in the process. “I do not have a degree in interior design, but my 20 years working for arguably one of the greatest designers in the world was my university,” he says. “Ralph is good at mixing genres and styles. I was always designing, but when we moved to Hawaii in 2007, that was my opportunity to do on my own what started years before.”

The couple’s preferred getaway destination prompted the purchase of their short-lived Palm Springs vacation home. In a matter of months, they decided to make a lifestyle move from the islands to the desert. And here they are.