Looking Back at the Grand Opening of Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa

Revelers turned out in droves to get a first look at the desert’s newest resort, the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa. Residents, local dignitaries, brand followers, hotel guests, and execs from Tommy Bahama, Lowe, CoralTree Hospitality Group, and Tommy Bahama parent company Oxford Industries stepped into the newly renovated 11-acre resort, featuring endless health, wellness, and relaxation activities and the luxurious Spa Rosa, to get a dose of the first resort concept from elevated lifestyle brand Tommy Bahama.

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa will serve as a chic desert escape for travelers looking to soak up life’s simple pleasures and celebrate their most significant moments.