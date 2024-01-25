Looking Back at the Grand Opening of Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa

Matt Walker, Mike Lowe, Bob Lowe, Rob Goldberg, Doug Wood, Rob Lowe.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY TOMMY BAHAMA MIRAMONTE RESORT & SPA
Revelers turned out in droves to get a first look at the desert’s newest resort, the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa. Residents, local dignitaries, brand followers, hotel guests, and execs from Tommy Bahama, Lowe, CoralTree Hospitality Group, and Tommy Bahama parent company Oxford Industries stepped into the newly renovated 11-acre resort, featuring endless health, wellness, and relaxation activities and the luxurious Spa Rosa, to get a dose of the first resort concept from elevated lifestyle brand Tommy Bahama.
Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa will serve as a chic desert escape for travelers looking to soak up life’s simple pleasures and celebrate their most significant moments.
Tom Chubb, Amy Chubb, and Bob Lowe.
Robert Hatfield, Melissa Asmus, and Kevin Barnes.
Chrisann Furciato and Indian Wells Mayor Donna Griffith.
Guests enjoying the party.
Alex Addrisi, John Miraglia, Lisa Vossler Smith, Jesus Hernandez, and guest.
Chris Freeland, Mayor Griffith, and their guests.